World news

Philippines shaken by deadly earthquake

Rescue efforts intensify as northern Cebu struggles with damage.

We just got the news that a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines late Tuesday, leaving at least 69 dead and many more injured. In Cebu's northern towns, hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of patients while water and power remain disrupted. Authorities have declared a state of calamity in hard-hit areas, where evacuees urgently await food, clean water, and rescue support. Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has promised swift relief, with national agencies coordinating operations on the ground. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

