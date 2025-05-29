English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Philippines pushes back against China's sea claims

Manila reaffirms its maritime rights amid rising tensions with China.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the Philippines and China. The Philippines government has firmly rejected China's objections to its recent maritime activities, stating these are legal, routine, and well within its jurisdiction, the Philippine foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The statement comes after renewed Chinese claims over disputed territories in the South China Sea and follows confrontations between vessels. Manila insists it will continue conducting research and resupply missions in the area, despite growing friction.

Philippines pushes back against China's sea claims
Russian warships in the Black Sea // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPhilippinesChina


Loading next content