Philippines pushes back against China's sea claims

The latest news on the Philippines and China. The Philippines government has firmly rejected China's objections to its recent maritime activities, stating these are legal, routine, and well within its jurisdiction, the Philippine foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The statement comes after renewed Chinese claims over disputed territories in the South China Sea and follows confrontations between vessels. Manila insists it will continue conducting research and resupply missions in the area, despite growing friction.