Philippines holds pivotal midterm elections amid Marcos-Duterte rift

Senate race to shape balance of power and political futures.

The latest news on the Philippines. Filipino voters headed to the polls on Monday in midterm elections that have turned into a fierce battle between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Though neither is on the ballot, both have thrown their weight behind rival Senate candidates in a contest seen as crucial for advancing Marcos' legislative agenda and determining Duterte's political survival. It remains to be seen how final results will shape up.

Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2024. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, receives the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Afterwards they both give a press conference // Shutterstock

