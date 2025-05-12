Philippines holds pivotal midterm elections amid Marcos-Duterte rift

Dansk
The latest news on the Philippines. Filipino voters headed to the polls on Monday in midterm elections that have turned into a fierce battle between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.
Though neither is on the ballot, both have thrown their weight behind rival Senate candidates in a contest seen as crucial for advancing Marcos' legislative agenda and determining Duterte's political survival. It remains to be seen how final results will shape up.