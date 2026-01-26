Philippines ferry capsizes with more than 350 on board, leaving at least 15 dead

HQ

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead after an inter island ferry carrying more than 350 passengers and crew sank early Monday in the southern Philippines, according to coast guard officials. Dozens of others remain unaccounted for as rescue teams continue search operations in waters off Basilan province.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 was travelling from the port city of Zamboanga to Jolo island in Sulu province when it reportedly suffered technical problems and went down shortly after midnight. Officials said the vessel sank in calm weather about one nautical mile from the village of Baluk baluk, where many survivors were initially brought ashore.

The Philippine Coast Guard said at least 316 people have been rescued so far, with navy and coast guard ships, aircraft and local fishing boats deployed in a large scale operation. A safety officer on board the ferry was able to alert authorities before the vessel sank, helping trigger an immediate response.

Local officials in Basilan confirmed that injured passengers and several bodies were taken to the provincial capital, Isabela, where emergency services were on standby. The coast guard said 28 people were still missing as of Monday morning, with search efforts ongoing.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the sinking. Authorities said the ferry had passed inspection before departure and showed no signs of being overloaded. Maritime accidents remain a persistent problem in the Philippines, where poor vessel maintenance and uneven enforcement of safety regulations continue to put lives at risk.