Philippines and EU launch new security dialogue

Manila and Brussels commit to closer defence cooperation amid rising regional tensions.

The latest news on the Philippines and the European Union. We now know that the Philippines and the EU are setting up a formal channel for security and defence discussions, as announced during EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas's visit to Manila.

This will focus on shared challenges such as cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and regional stability concerns, including tensions in the South China Sea. The effort builds on a long-standing cooperation agreement and signals a growing strategic partnership.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas arrives to participate in a Special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on December 15, 2021 // Shutterstock

