Philippine cabinet largely unchanged after midterm setback

President Marcos Jr retains key ministers despite earlier call for resignations in bid to reset administration.

The latest news on the Philippines. We now know that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has opted to keep most of his top ministers in place, following his recent request for resignations amid disappointing election results.

The government's core economic and defense leadership remains stable, his executive secretary said on Tuesday, while only a few roles are still under review. Of course, it remains to be seen whether other adjustments will follow, so stay tuned for further updates.

Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2024. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, receives the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Afterwards they both give a press conference // Shutterstock

