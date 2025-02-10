Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl in the most humiliating night for Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

HQ

The Kansas City Chiefs supremacy in American Football is over. The dream of being the first team to win three Super Bowl in a row was crushed, mercilessly, by Philadelphia Eagles, which nulified Chiefs' defence, which didn't manage to score in the first half (24-0) and ended 40-22.

Coming back from 24 points wasn't completely out of the question: in 2017, New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, came back from 28-3 in the first half and won against Atlanta Falcons. But it wasn't the night for Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for Kansas City Chiefs, who performed much lower than expected, losing balls that were turned into touchdowns by Eagles. Perhaps they were thinking that they were favourites anyway. And the Eagles were looking for a revenge from the 2023 Super Bowl, which Chiefs won, albeit with a much lower margin: 38-35.

At 29, Mahomes will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greates American football players of all time, being in five Super Bowls and winning three (2020, 2023 and 2024). Last night, however, will be one if not the largest stain in his résumé. Instead, it will be Jalen Hurts' best night, chosen as MVP.

The scoreboard went on to reach 34-0. By the time Chiefs reacted, there was simply not enough time to perform any miracle, and the only thing the could do was clean up a bit the result as to avoid complete and utter humilliation.