Phil Spencer's departure from Xbox was "not planned"

Over the weekend, we heard that Phil Spencer was departing Xbox, alongside boss Sarah Bond, pretty much effective immediately. Asha Sharma is taking over, and since we heard that news tributes have been flooding in for Spencer and his 38-year-long career at Microsoft.

If this news came as sudden to you, then that's because it seems it was equally unplanned at Xbox. Kinda Funny Gamescast's Greg Miller said he was recently passed a bit of information, which leads him to believe that Spencer's departure was unplanned. "If you trust us, what I'm saying is this was not planned," Miller said (via GamingBolt).

This is only likely to fuel speculation on what drove Spencer and Bond out, but with falling hardware sales, flatlining Game Pass subscriptions, and software that sells better on other platforms, we've known for a while things weren't looking good for Xbox. It'll take time for us to see how the future of the green team shapes up, but we know that it started with what appears to be quite the unceremonious removal of two of its top brass.

