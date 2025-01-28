Phil Spencer: Xbox Series S isn't going anywhere and it's a "a real advantage"

HQ

Although it had been rumored before, many were surprised when Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S for this generation, a significantly cheaper version of the same hardware that can still run all games.

However, not everyone has been happy with the arrangement. There have been developers criticizing the console from time to time, with some gamers also arguing that it slows down the progression of this generation. When Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer recently visited Destin Legarie to talk about Xbox and the future, the subject of the Series S came up, but Spencer said that the support is unwavering, especially now that the console's performance is more in line with the times than ever before:

"In a way I think about it in almost exactly the opposite way right now. With the rise of handheld PCs and even the introduction so far of the Switch 2, as developers we're building on more device specs, from lower powered... because they're battery powered devices, all the way through things that plug into the wall. I actually think we have a real advantage because we've been targeting S for quite a while, that our games have been built and they're portable across many different specs."

So Microsoft is saying that their games adapted for lower-end devices are more likely to be a big advantage. Spencer goes on to mention the many portable PC devices that are on the way, saying:

"So when we look at something like a Steam Deck or ROG Ally or something, we've got this S version of the games, that's more tailored to the device specs of a lot of devices that frankly are getting introduced right now, and I think that helps us."

Spencer also seems to think that the Series S is more than capable enough, meaning it's definitely here to stay. He concludes:

"For me, Xbox Series S has been helpful in our portfolio. I'm playing Indiana Jones on the S and it looks great. It's definitely capable of playing current generation games in a great way."