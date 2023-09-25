Phil Spencer would like to bring MechAssault back

MechAssault and MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf launched to the very first Xbox and became very popular. Especially the latter, which offered surprisingly advanced multiplayer in which you could actually climb out of your mech to try to hack and take over your opponents warmachines.

People that are old enough to remember these games usually do so fondly as they were great games in an era when there really was nothing like them. And to be fair, it isn't a very common theme these days either. One person who really miss these games is the Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

During a Q&A at Tokyo Game Show the other day, he got the question about what franchise he would like to see revived, and his answer was MechAssault:

"I always wanted us to go back and revisit MechAssault MechWarrior space, I think there's a lot we can do. There's so much about that whole franchise that in some way was ahead of its time, and it would be nice to get to go back and revisit."

Unfortunately, this does not mean it's going to happen anytime soon as Spencer also added that they "don't have a plan today, so it's not a leak of anything", before ending his answer with: "But that would be a nice one".

Would you like to see a return of MechAssault for Xbox?