Phil Spencer: We've sold more Xbox Series S/X than any previous Xbox

It's still hard to get a next generation console, especially if you want to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X. The demand is simply higher than supply, something that partly is because of the pandemic. But it's not the only reason.

In an interview with New York Times, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer explains that they have in fact sold Xboxes faster this generation, than ever before at this point of a generation:

"When you think about trying to go get an Xbox or a new Playstation right now in the market, they're really hard to find. And it's not because supply is smaller than it's ever been. Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply for all of us. At this point, we've sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes. So it's our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."

Basically, neither Xbox, Xbox 360 or Xbox One had sold this well at the same point after their respective launch, despite the ongoing pandemic. Let's hope Microsoft and Sony can ramp up their manufacturing of the new consoles sooner rather than later, but unfortunately, it seems like the shortages will be a thing this year as well.