Phil Spencer: We're definitely not done with acquisitions

HQ

Microsoft has really made their first party effort a whole lot stronger during the last three years with several high profile acquisitions. But since the Bethesda deal was finalised in March, we haven't really seen any more game developers being bought by Microsoft, but does this mean they are done now?

This was pretty much the exact question the Xbox boss Phil Spencer got in an interview with Wall Street Journal yesterday, and he says they are "definitely not done" and adds that there are no time-line for more acquisitions:

"We're definitely not done. There's no quota, no timeline where I have to go acquire studios by a certain time, but if we find a studio where we have a good fit... absolutely."

Microsoft somehow managed to keep their previous studio purchases (even Bethesda to some extent) a secret until it was officially revealed. So while we really haven't heard any rumours about any studio acquisitions, it doesn't necessarily means there aren't talks going on.

Is there any studio you think would be a great fit for Microsoft?

Thanks Tom Warren