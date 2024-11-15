Phil Spencer: "We'll definitely do more consoles in the future"

HQ

Ever since Microsoft announced earlier this year that it would start releasing games for competing formats, many have been talking about what this means for the future of Xbox. Whether it's even possible to sell consoles if you don't have any exclusive content is a question that seems valid.

However, back in February, Xbox Game Studios executives said they were working on a new console that would be brutally powerful, and this week Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer openly admitted that they are working on portable hardware. He also recently stated that the Xbox division is currently doing better than ever before.

Now Spencer has been interviewed by Rolling Stone, and the topic of upcoming consoles came up again, whereupon he said that there is no doubt that there will be more Xboxes:

"We'll definitely do more consoles in the future, and other devices."

He also mentioned that, unfortunately, consoles are not increasing market share from generation to generation, and he has his eyes set 20 years ahead:

"We are trying to expand, 'What does an Xbox mean? I want Xbox to be something 20 years from now. I think in order for Xbox to be vibrant, be successful, it needs to be about multiple pieces of hardware."

What are you most curious about, the next Xbox console or a portable Xbox?