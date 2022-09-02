Phil Spencer: We will include Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty with Game Pass

HQ

Things are starting to heat up for Microsoft's attempt to purchase Activision Blizzard, where some markets have already approved the deal, while others have asked for more information. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2023, and now the Xbox boss Phil Spencer has posted an open letter with more information about the plans for the future.

Even if it's something most of us probably suspected, he reveals that plans are to bring Activision Blizzard's titles to Game Pass, and he specifically mentions a couple of franchises:

"We intend to make Activision Blizzard's much-loved library of games including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities"

Spencer also reiterates that Microsoft "are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere".

The letter ends like this:

"For all the players and game developers out there, you remain at the center of everything we do, and we will continue to listen to your feedback and do everything we can to nurture this industry we all love."