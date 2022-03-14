Phil Spencer: We want a steady flow of great games

HQ

Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios has grown a lot since 2018, as they've bought acknowledged developers like Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, Playground Games and many more, while also buying ZeniMax/Bethesda and is about to become the owner of Activision Blizzard.

But developing games takes time and several of these new studios already had projects for other formats and publishers, which had to be finished first. Therefore, we haven't really seen a whole lot of output from all these developers yet, and the spring of 2022 is pretty dry on first party titles for Xbox gamers.

Fortunately, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer admits this, and says in the XboxEra podcast it's something they are trying to change going forward, as there should be a steady stream of major titles:

"We do have a lot of great games in development... We want to get to this point where there's a steady flow of great games that are coming, that our customers can predict... we're going through right now, you know, [and] we don't have a big game this quarter - so Matt Booty and the teams, and the ZeniMax teams... want to get to that point where we really have a great on-ramp for our platform and games that people can get excited about on a regular basis."

So far, Microsoft has Redfall and Starfield announced for this year as far as AAA titles go, but they will probably have something more to announce this summer as well. Most insiders and rumours seem to point towards Forza Motorsport.

