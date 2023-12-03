Phil Spencer: We have no plans to release Game Pass for PlayStation and Nintendo

HQ

It has been rumoured for quite some time now that Microsoft had plans to release Game Pass to several platforms, mainly then to PlayStation and Nintendo. If you've been hoping for this, you can stop dreaming now, because it doesn't seem like it's going to happen in the near future, if ever. In an interview with Windows Central, Phil Spencer said that there are no plans to bring Game Pass to either platform at this time.

He told the outlet, "I'll start by saying we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. It's not in our plans. But I think you hit on the right point of 'what it means to own an Xbox.' The thing I want to be focused on is how do we continue to innovate for people who've made the commitment to our hardware platform? And how do we continue to make sure that they feel great about their investment in what we've built."

Of course, you should never say never, but it doesn't look like a very bright for a future for Game Pass on other platforms at the moment.

Would you like to see Game Pass for PlayStation and Nintendo?