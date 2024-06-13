Phil Spencer: "We have more Xbox console users than we've ever had"

HQ

It has taken an unusually long time to get gamers to upgrade from last generation consoles to this one. We recently reported that half of PlayStation 4 gamers are still running last-generation hardware, and we suspect a similar story for Microsoft.

This makes it harder to leave the previous generation which still regularly gets tons of new games, and combined with services like Game Pass, it makes it harder to interpret sales numbers that no longer give the full picture of the status of the gaming world.

In an IGN interview with Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer, we get a good example of this. While we know that the Xbox Series S/X has struggled to compete with the PlayStation 5 in terms of sales, it seems that the number of Xbox gamers is still bigger than ever. Spencer said (transcribed by Windows Central):

"Right now, we have more Xbox console users than we've ever had in the history of Xbox. The impact of Game Pass because I watch that, and I love Game Pass. But we also want people to be able to buy games. So I will go back and look. What has happened with our third-party game sales? We're up double digits every year over the last five years on Xbox consoles."

Microsoft has already confirmed that it is working on next-generation hardware, and it is also rumoured to have a portable Xbox in development, which could hopefully lead to increased sales. Because despite a higher number of Xbox players than ever before, we don't think Spencer is entirely happy with Xbox Series S/X sales after all.