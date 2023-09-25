Phil Spencer: We are "working with Japanese manufacturers to develop new games"

HQ

Ever since the early years of Xbox 360, there's been no denying that more Japanese games of all kinds has been released for Microsoft's competitors than on Xbox. But the Xbox boss Phil Spencer and others from his team has also made no secret that this is something they would like to change, and are therefore frequently courting Japanese game developers, trying to improve their efforts on Xbox.

During a Q&A with Spencer at Tokyo Game Show last week, he was asked about specifically just this by Game Watch who wanted to know if there will be any AAA Japanese games like Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey coming for Xbox Series S/X, to which he replied:

"You can count on it. In fact, last year we launched Hi-Fi Rush. It was a small title, not as big as Blue Dragon, and it should have been high quality. Japanese game creators are also within Microsoft Game Studios, and while some titles have yet to be announced, we are also working with Japanese manufacturers to develop new games. The development environment is growing, including first-party and third-party, so we can expect to see more Japanese titles in the future."

Even if we don't know anything about the status of these projects, it does seems like there will be a lot more Japanese games launching for Xbox in the future, both exclusive and big ones. Is this something you have missed on the Xbox consoles?