Phil Spencer wants to restore Blizzard to its former glory

It's been a couple of rough years for Blizzard fans as management has made one criticised decision after another, while key talent has left the company because of a toxic work environment. In an interview with Axios' journalist Stephen Totilo, the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer, who recently made the decision to buy all of Activision Blizzard, says he wants to restore Blizzard to its former glory:

"You and I grew up at a time where Blizzard was almost as synonymous as Pixar in terms of quality. That's where I aspire those brands to get to, and I'd love the opportunity to go work with creative teams to make that possible"

Clearly, this will require a lot of work for the somewhat damaged studio. However, recent weeks have seen a series of interesting news from Blizzard, including an upcoming fantasy survival game and a job advert revealing that they are working on a brand new and unannounced game in one of their established game series.

Hopefully, all of these are signs that things may be turning around for the once beloved studio. Do you think Microsoft can make Blizzard the powerhouse it once was again?