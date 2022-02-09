Phil Spencer wants to make Starfield the most-played Bethesda game ever

HQ

Many of us are eagerly anticipating Bethesda's upcoming space adventure Starfield, and with nine months to go until launch, the pressure on the developers will be increasing. Now the Xbox boss Phil Spencer has commented on his hopes and wishes that Starfield will be Bethesda's most popular game yet in an interview with Axios' Stephen Totilo:

"So, when I look at the teams, when Todd and I talk about Starfield, it's: 'How do we make sure this is the most-played Todd Howard game ever?'"

Todd is of course the legendary director Todd Howard who has been involved in the Bethesda's biggest hits. This will not be an easy nut to crack given that the soon to be eleven year old The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has sold more than thirty million copies since it was released, although Game Pass will be a crucial tool to reach this goal. But Spencer has bigger plans to increase the numbers of gamers across the board:

"Yeah, I want more people to be playing WoW in five years that are playing today. I want more people to be playing Call of Duty in five years, more people to be playing Candy Crush in five years, because we've made it more accessible to more people."

He says there are signs that the strategy seems to be working as he adds:

"I honestly mean... you can see it with Forza and Halo the last releases. Those are the most played games in those franchises because we made them available on more screens than we ever have, through more business models than we've ever made them available."

What is your take on all this? Is it possible for Microsoft to make Starfield the most played Bethesda game ever, and also increase the popularity of Call of Duty and more?