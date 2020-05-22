Phil Spencer visits Reggie Fils-Aime's podcast

You watching Advertisements

"Great leader, industry partner and friend" is how the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer described the ex-Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime when he retired from Nintendo last year. We know they have met on several occasions, perhaps most famously when the duo together with the former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden presented The Game Awards back in 2018.

But now Spencer and Fils-Aime are back together. At least to some extent, as Spencer is confirmed as the guest Fils-Aime's and and journalist (also author) Harold Goldberg's charity podcast Talking Games With Reggie & Harold. Exactly what they said is unknown as it doesn't air until Tuesday next week, but we assume we might get a reason to get back to this.

All money they collect with the podcast goes to charity, and we assume that with both Phil Spencer and Reggie Fils-Aime involved, it might be one of those opportunities to really combine both benefit and pleasure.