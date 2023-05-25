Phil Spencer to Sony: "Nice kickoff to "the show" season"

HQ

Late yesterday, Sony finally had their first major showcase in two years where they revealed plenty of upcoming projects that will be released for mainly PlayStation, but also other formats. This is the first big video game event of the period where E3 used to take place, and there are plenty more following like Summer Games Fest on June 8 and Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11.

One person who seems to appreciate the effort Sony put into the showcase was the Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who tweeted to the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, and wrote:

"Congrats to you and the teams on the showcase. I know a ton of work goes into these shows and it's fun to get to see what's to come. Nice kickoff to "the show" season."

While we always appreciate the leaders setting a good examples for the gaming community - we are also curious: what did you think of the PlayStation showcase?