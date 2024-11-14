Phil Spencer: "The Xbox business has never been more healthy"

HQ

The first half of 2024 was not a great one for Xbox, as most of the news coverage was about huge layoffs, studio closures and the fact that they are going to start releasing games for competitors' formats. Many even started to wonder if it was goodbye and goodnight for Microsoft's consoles.

But after a very solid Xbox Games Showcase in June, things have been going much better, and during the fall, Game Pass has received huge additions while the company has released big games. So how is Xbox really doing? During a Bloomberg interview with Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer, that very question was addressed, and he said he was confident about 2025:

"The Xbox business has never been more healthy."

In this statement, Spencer includes growth from both cloud and PC and of course also Xbox, and he added:

"The business is performing right now, and I think that means a more healthy future for hardware and the games we build."

To continue expanding its gaming efforts going forward, Microsoft will look to offer its games on more platforms, and he says that it's not pricey consoles that will lead the growth:

"I feel pretty good about where this industry is going. To reach new players, we need to be creative and adaptive of new business models, new devices, new ways of access. We're not going to grow the market with $1,000 consoles."