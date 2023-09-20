Phil Spencer: The leaked documents are "well over a year old and our plans have evolved"

HQ

Microsoft suffered a huge leak yesterday containing personal emails, data sheets for internal use and future plans for Xbox. However, the data was generally at least a year old and many documents were much older than that.

When Xbox boss Phil Spencer now comments on the leak, it is precisely the old documents he focuses on, and regrets that the hard work of the team has been leaked in this way. He also says that plans have changed since the documents were produced. In an internal letter to employees, he explains (via The Verge):

"I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved."

Publicly, Spencer writes on X that it is sad to see the leaks spread in this way, and again emphasizes that they should not be taken as truths as things have changed:

"It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready."

The leak seems to have been Microsoft's own fault, including plans for an updated Xbox Series X next year, thoughts of buying out Nintendo, upcoming remasters of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, and much, much more.