Phil Spencer: The Last of Us series is "fantastic"

Only three episodes of The Last of Us series has been shown so far, but the general consensus seems to be that it's very good, and it has also reached a very big audience. One person who likes the show a lot is the Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

In a recent interview, he says it's outright "fantastic" while congratulating both Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann, when asked what he thinks about it:

"Well, it's fantastic. They've done a great job with an adaptation of a fantastic game on the television screen, and kudos to the team, all the teams that worked on it. Obviously, the foundation of that is the work that Naughty Dog did in building the franchise. And I also think that — and he probably won't like it that I call him out on this — but the fact that Neil himself has played a role obviously in the creation of the game and the franchise, but see him applying his creative talents in the TV space...I think is really great. It's great for him, it's great for the team."

Spencer also claims its success says a lot about how good the video game industry actually is right now:

"The fact that you take one of the greatest creators from our industry and you can have success in creating in another medium, I just think it shows that in the games industry, you have some amazing storytellers, amazing creators across all third-party, first-party. I think it's just a great moment to see the success that they're having with the franchise, and congrats to all of them."

When the show is compared to the Halo series, Spencer adds he is "always getting inspired by the work around us, absolutely".

