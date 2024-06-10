Phil Spencer: "The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome"

HQ

It was previously rumored that we might see a portable Xbox during Sunday night's Xbox Games Showcase, but that ultimately did not happen.

However, many still believe it's on its way, and the Xbox team has certainly fueled the rumors during the last year. And in a new interview with IGN, Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer continues to drop clear hints about a portable console. When asked if there is one on the horizon, he says he doesn't want to comment but leaves clear openings for the future:

"I don't want to say anything, but the future for us in hardware is pretty awesome. Today was about the games, but we will have a time to come out and talk more about platform."

And Spencer does not stop there, but also takes the trouble to explain that a possible portable Xbox would be able to operate locally without internet, and thus not just be a streaming device:

"I think the ability to play a game locally is very important."

We guess this definitely won't dampen the rumors and hopes of a portable Xbox, but that was hardly the intention either, or what do you think?