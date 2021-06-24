Phil Spencer: The bar for Fable is the same as Forza Horizon 5

A lot of people were disappointed when Playground Games' upcoming Fable was a no-show at E3 this year, despite being revealed in July last year. Instead the same studio announced Forza Horizon 5, which launches this November.

It was probably the best looking game at E3 (check out the announcement trailer above to see for yourself), and this is something the Xbox boss Phil Spencer says is the same bar we should expect from Fable as well. When he recently visited the Dropped Frames podcast, he has this to say regarding Fable and Playground Games:

"The only thing I can really say about Fable is, seeing the pedigree of the team and Playground, and where they set the bar for themselves in building a game — I think that showed with the Forza Horizon 5 preview that they had — I think people should just take confidence in that [studio director] Gavin [Raeburn] and the team there have that same level of focus on doing something amazing with an IP that we know is really important to a lot of Xbox fans, so we can't wait to get to show more, but the team is just amazing."

To sum it up, don't be afraid to expect quite the looker when it comes to Fable, which hopefully will be released 2022, but perhaps more likely 2023 or later.

Thanks VGC