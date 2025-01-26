Phil Spencer teases possible Starfield expansion to more platforms

HQ

In a recent interview with Destin Legarie on his Patreon, it was revealed that Starfield might not stay an Xbox and PC exclusive after all. Phil Spencer shared some interesting thoughts during the conversation:

"What we find is we're able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in a great game lineup that you saw, and that's our strategy. Game pass is an important component to playing games on our platform, but to keep games off other platforms, that's not a path for us."

From this, it seems like there's a good chance we'll see Starfield on more platforms in the future. Whether it'll land on Switch 2 or PlayStation 5, we can't say for sure. While Spencer's comments don't give a clear confirmation or announce anything official, it certainly leaves the door open for the game to make its way to other systems.

Have you tried the popular Star Wars mod for Starfield yet?