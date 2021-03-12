Phil Spencer: Tango Gameworks is a "great step" to bigger Japanese presence

You're watching Advertisements

Several Microsoft representatives, including the Xbox boss Phil Spencer himself, has said on many occasions that they would like to own a Japanese developer. Well, starting this week, they have one as Shinji Mikami's (the father of Resident Evil) studio Tango Gameworks was a part of the ZeniMax/Bethesda deal.

During the roundtable discussion Thursday evening, Phil Spencer talked about this and called Tango Gameworks a "great step" in Japan:

"I'm ready to go to Tokyo. Yeah, I mean go see Tango [Gameworks], a studio that I have such respect for the history of the creations there. I've talked for a long time about our desire to have more of a first-party presence in Japan. This is a great step there.

So I mean, just thinking about the map of where these teams are, and they just talk about all the games they're working on, but I can't wait to spend more time with the Tango team and get to know them."

This does make it sound like Spencer would like an even bigger Japanese presence, but if Microsoft will buy any more Japanese developers remains to be seen.

Thanks, Rectify Gaming