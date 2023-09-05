Phil Spencer: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is "a blast"

HQ

While Gamescom is over in Europe and we're waiting for Tokyo Game Show (which starts later this month), there are still other video game events taking place. A prime example of this is PAX West 2023, and one of the visitors of this show was the Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

He was there with his family and visited the seemingly pretty massive Nintendo booth. One of the games they had on display was Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which Spencer played co-op (probably with his family), and this was clearly something he appreciated, as he wrote on X:

"Had a blast playing 4 player #SuperMarioWonder at Nintendo Live, thank you to @NintendoAmerica for letting everyone play"

Spencer also tried one of the green pipes in the Nintendo booth and shared the image below.