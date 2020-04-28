Phil Spencer states that this generation-shift is very significant

The probably biggest generational leap ever was when we retired our Mega Drives and Super Nintendos for Playstation and Sega Saturn consoles in the mid-'90s. A new, three-dimensional era had started and nothing would ever be the same. Sure, we have taken big steps since then as well, not to mention the arrival of online, but it still hasn't been the same thing as when pixels were switched out for polygons.

But if the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer is to be believed, we should brace ourself for the next generation. This is how he replied on Twitter when a user asked which technology is most important next generation (by RT, Spencer means ray-tracing):

"RT on console will be great. I'm very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD."

First of all, we think it's nice how Spencer so often takes his time to answer questions from fans on social media. But secondly; do you think Spencer is right?