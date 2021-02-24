Phil Spencer shows the Kojima Productions mascot in new stream

You're watching Advertisements

Last summer, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer showed the Xbox Series S in the background in a livestream months before it was actually announced. And in October, Microsoft had a promotional video for Xbox Series S and X, where they showed the Xbox Wireless Headset ahead of the actual announcement this month. As a result, people are going to watch for clues in future streams - and Microsoft knows this.

As a result, in a recent stream with the Xbox boss Phil Spencer, he was sitting in front of some very busy shelves (take a look here). Eagle eyed viewers realised there was stuff like a Switch, the Watch Dogs: Legion Collector's Edition statue and other stuff they somehow tried to spin into easter eggs. But the probably most strange item is the company mascot of Kojima Productions, Ludens. It is also standing right next to the glowing Xbox lamp.

It probably means nothing, but as you can imagine, the speculations are already running rampant. Is Microsoft buying Kojima Productions, is Death Stranding coming for Xbox or does Spencer simply appreciate the good looking action figure? What do you think of all this?

