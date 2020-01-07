Phil Spencer shows off the Xbox Series X CPU card

Those who follow Xbox chief Phil Spencer on Twitter might have noticed that he's changed his profile picture to the image below, which is very relevant, since it's a picture of the CPU card for the Xbox Series X, formerly known as Project Scarlett.

As reported by Thurrott, the image shows 8K resolution output, and Spencer will be carrying the chip with him as a sort of "lucky coin".

Ken Heslip created an overlay showing that the component is larger than that of the Xbox One X, with more power in this chip, if the overlay is to be believed.

While this image of the CPU doesn't tell us a whole lot, it's just another way that Microsoft is getting fans excited about the new hardware, which promises to be a powerhouse of a console when it releases.

Will the Series X be a success?

