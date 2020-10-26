Phil Spencer seems to suggest a 1 vs 100 revival

You're watching Advertisements

The online version of 1 vs 100 quickly became really popular when it launched for Xbox 360. It had gamers competing in trivia with a chance to win Microsoft Points (basically online money for Xbox 360). But after only two years, the game disappeared and has been missing ever since, even though Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that he would like it to be revived.

Well, now this might actually happen, as he seemed to have implied it in a live stream during the weekend, where he said:

"I just want to say, when our teams are trying to do new things that we've never done before, I want to be 100 percent behind those things. Sometimes they'll turn out amazing, sometimes they'll be good learning experiences for us.

But for all the fans who have been on this with us, we're going to make it good with you guys. We don't know exactly what it is yet, so thanks for hanging with us during this and our little experiment.

We'll learn. Maybe we should even be building our own trivia game, like from our past, that allows people to play a trivia game more often, maybe that could happen..."

Let's keep our fingers crossed as a quiz for video games has been really missed since Buzz went AWOL after a short stint for PlayStation 3.

Thanks VGC