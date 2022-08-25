Phil Spencer seems to be eyeing Asian acquisition again

HQ

While Microsoft is currently in the middle of the gigantic acquisition of Activision Blizzard right now, they have made no secret that they are not done with buying game companies yet. Something several members of the Xbox team have said on several occasions, is that they would like to add a Japanese game company.

In a new interview over at Bloomberg, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer once again seems to imply they need to broaden their horizons, by not almost exclusively having western developers:

"I'm always thinking about things that add to our capability. Even though we've worked on our geographic expansion, I'd still say we have too many of our creators in places that are our traditional markets."

Capcom and Square Enix are often hailed as companies that would strengthen Microsoft in Asia, although it's unknown if they would accept an offer. Platinum Games on the other hand has implied they would consider an offer, but wouldn't have the same impact as Microsoft's latest two acquisitions; Bethesda and Activision Blizzard.

