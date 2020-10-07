Phil Spencer says xCloud is coming for PC and Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

xCloud finally launched last month, and thanks to this, you can play your Xbox Game Pass titles on your Android phone and tablet just about everywhere, as long as there is 4G/5G coverage or wifi. But wouldn't it be really convenient to have this on your PC or Xbox as well? Playing graphic-heavy titles on old laptops, or perhaps trying out a huge game by streaming to see if it's fun before actually downloading it.

Lucky for us, one person who thinks that all that sounds cool is Xbox boss Phil Spencer. And when he was asked on Twitter if this xCloud is coming for PC and Xbox, he replied:

"Yes, we want to do this. It's in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it's a good gamepass feature."

So basically, it is coming, even if it's not top priority right now. Something to look forward to, perhaps?