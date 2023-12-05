Phil Spencer says we don't have to wait "much longer" for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

HQ

Last week, it was revealed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II has been age-rated in Australia, a process that usually means the official release isn't too far off. And sure enough, now even Microsoft's gaming-boss himself, Phil Spencer, admits to this conclusion.

It was during an interview at the Brazilian event CCXP 23, that Spencer talked about both Ninja Theory and the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (which was actually announced in 2019 alongside Xbox Series X as the first official game for the console):

"I just love Ninja Theory as a studio, I have for years, and all the work that they do. Their craftsmanship is fantastic. I love how that game's coming together, and we don't have much longer to wait."

A reasonable guess is that we're going to get both a trailer and a release date during The Game Awards on Friday, and we fully expect the game to be released next year.