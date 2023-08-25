Phil Spencer says we can look forward to more frequent Xbox showcases

HQ

Microsoft kicked off 2023 with a Developer Direct followed by several ID@Xbox shows. Then they had a huge Xbox Games Showcase in June, which was followed by a dedicated Starfield showcase and now they have their biggest Gamescom effort ever. And it seems like this is something we should get used to.

While speaking to IGN, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that Microsoft have reevaluated their showcase strategy as they simply have too many games now:

"What I can say is we're going to have more beats to talk about more of what we do because the content lineup is so strong."

Spencer continues by explaining:

"You're going to see more regular times to talk about our games because the portfolio is deep enough that we can support that."

Microsoft expects to finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by October and they currently have upcoming games like Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, The Elder Scrolls VI, Fable, Indiana Jones, The Outer Worlds 2, Perfect Dark, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, South of Midnight, State of Decay 3 and Towerborne - and that's without even mentioning Starfield and Forza Motorsport launching this year.

More showcases to give each title more time to shine seems like a good idea, or what do you think?