Phil Spencer says the Xbox team will look into disabling Quick Resume for games

This comes following a fan request to be able to turn off the feature.

One of the best features on Xbox Series S/X is Quick Resume, which remembers where you left off in the last six games you played. This way, you can change between the titles and start a new one in just seconds.

But there are annoying limitations with some online games, where Quick Resume isn't working very well and forces you to shut down the game manually after you've returned. When a gamer recently wrote that he doesn't "understand how it's not a feature you can disable", the Xbox boss Phil Spencer himself cut in and replied:

"Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at."

While it's certainly not a big issue, it would be a nice quality of life improvement to have. Is this something that has been bothering you?

