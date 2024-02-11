Phil Spencer reassures employees that Xbox is committed to making consoles

HQ

Rumours about Xbox titles going multi-platform have dominated the gaming world over the past week. With speculation mounting, Phil Spencer shared on X that Xbox would be holding a "business update" next week to set the record straight.

With this upcoming update looming, the Xbox boss reportedly held an all-staff townhall meeting last Tuesday, where he reassured staff that the company was still committed to creating consoles. According to journalist Shannon Liao, it was also confirmed here that first-party Xbox games would be coming to "multiple kinds of devices."

"The company held an internal Tuesday townhall where Spencer told employees that there were no plans to stop making consoles, and that Xboxes would continue to be part of a strategy that involves multiple kinds of devices."

Thanks, Eurogamer.