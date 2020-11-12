Phil Spencer reaffirms Microsoft is looking to buy more developers

You're watching Advertisements

Representatives for the Xbox team has on various occasions said they might buy more developers in the future. But since Microsoft bought ZeniMax in late September, they have been more vague on the prospect of buying more studios in the future and only saying thing like they aren't ruling it out.

But when the Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently was interviewed by Bloomberg Technology, he outright confirmed that Microsoft are still looking for developers to buy:

"Games are what gamers play. We build these platforms and services to deliver the best games to gamers everywhere, so we need a great supply of first party teams. Bethesda nearly doubles the size of our first party studios, meaning the studios that build games as part of Xbox, and we're still out there looking for other teams. It's important that we have a continued supply of great games for our gaming subscription and platforms."

It remains to be seen when the next purchase is revealed and which one it is. Do you have any specific suggestions that would fill a void in Microsoft's library of games?