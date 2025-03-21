Phil Spencer promises more adaptations of Xbox IPs

HQ

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that we've not yet seen the last of a Microsoft title on the big or small screen. From Halo to A Minecraft Movie, video game adaptations are becoming more common throughout our film and TV line-ups nowadays, and Xbox wants to be a leading part of it.

Speaking with Variety, Spencer acknowledged that it is a process in getting these adaptations right. "We're learning and growing through this process, which is giving us more confidence that we should do more," he said. "We learned from doing Halo. We learned from doing Fallout."

"So all of these build on themselves. And obviously we'll have a couple that miss. But what I'd say to the Xbox community that likes this work is, 'You're going to see more, because we're gaining confidence and we're learning through this,'" he continued.

So, expect more movies and TV shows from Xbox IPs in the near future. We already know Netflix is meant to be making a Gears of War show, but they seem to be sitting on their hands in that regard. Considering the sheer amount of studios Xbox now owns, we imagine they'll have movie and TV show potential with IPs for some time to come.