Phil Spencer praises the DualSense controller

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently appeared on the Kinda Funny Gamescast podcast, to talk about all things Xbox with the crew. During the interview, Spencer was asked about other hardware or accessories that could be joining the Xbox family down the line, similar to the likes that Sony has PSVR and the newer iteration of its controller, the DualSense.

"We're definitely thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places," said Spencer. "There's probably some work that we'll do on the controller. I think Sony's done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that and there are things that we should go do.

But probably not in the more bespoke accessories place right now. We just look at what happens on Windows and other places and see if there's a unique opportunity for us. Right now I don't think there's anything that's obvious to me."

Earlier this year, Microsoft released a short survey that asked Xbox Series owners about their experiences with the console, including a question about if users would like to see the features made available on DualSense on an Xbox controller.

Thanks, VGC.