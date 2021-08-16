Phil Spencer: "Our strategy is not to just go be like someone else"

HQ

Nintendo and Sony have their own very different set of strategies for video games and consoles, and during the last couple of years, Microsoft has found their own path for Xbox and it's services. And this is no coincidence, as they specifically want to be different.

In an interview with GamesRadar, the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer explains that this is something we should be grateful and says this about following in the footsteps of Nintendo and Sony:

"Our strategy is not to just go be like someone else. I get a push sometimes of 'where's your version of this or that game?'. I've been in this industry for a long time, I have a ton of respect for creators on all platforms, and I know many, many of them. But it's good if we're doing something different than what other platforms are doing. We're not in the business of just trying to create a green version of somebody else's blue or red coloured platform. That's not the example of creativity that I want to see in the games industry."

Spencer also adds that there is room for everyone when the video games industry grows, and he does not think one part has to lose to make another win:

"For us to succeed, I don't think another company has to get smaller. I want the industry to continue to grow and accelerate its growth, and if you buy a Switch, and you want to play Minecraft, and I happen to buy my kids a PlayStation... if they can't play together, that doesn't help gaming grow, in my mind. That war might help one device win over another device, but it doesn't help the industry. I believe focusing on player joy, ease of play, and accessibility, in the long run, is the right strategy. And I think the industry will move in that direction, because that's what gamers will demand."

Do you think Spencer makes a valid point or should Microsoft more closely try to follow Nintendo's and Sony's strategies?