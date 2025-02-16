Phil Spencer on the multi-platform strategy: Revenue from competitors funds our exclusive titles

HQ

Much has been said about Xbox and their strategy of launching games on multiple platforms, including competitors like PlayStation and Switch. This was recently discussed by Phil Spencer in an interview on the Xbox Era podcast, where he emphasized that revenue from these platforms is crucial for financing and developing new high-quality games from Xbox Studios. Spencer further explained that while Microsoft loses 30% of the revenue to each platform owner, the remaining funds are still significant.

Spencer also mentioned that their goal is not to win over players from PlayStation or Switch, but rather to make games accessible to as broad an audience as possible—regardless of platform. The aim is to maximize reach and engagement for Xbox games, ultimately generating more revenue that can be reinvested into the ecosystem in the long run.

Xbox as a hardware brand was also a key topic during the interview. Spencer once again emphasized that it remains a vital part of Xbox's identity and that they will continue to compete by offering superior functionality and hardware in their consoles.

