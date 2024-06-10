Phil Spencer on studio closures: "I have to run a sustainable business"

HQ

While everyone is currently singing Xbox's praises after a very solid presentation last night, it's worth remembering that a short while ago the future of the brand seemed in jeopardy after multiple studio closures, games coming to other platforms, and large amounts of layoffs.

Speaking to IGN, Xbox chief Phil Spencer opened up about the studio closures. "The closure of any team is hard obviously on the individuals there, hard on the [Xbox] team," he said. "I haven't been talking publicly about this, because right now is the time for us to focus on the team and the individuals [...] and I want to make sure that we're doing the right thing for the individuals on the team. It's not about my PR, it's not about Xbox PR. It's about those teams."

Spencer went onto justify the closures somewhat. "I've said over and over, I have to run a sustainable business inside the company and grow, and that means sometimes I have to make hard decisions that frankly are not decisions I love, but decisions that somebody needs to go make."

A lot of criticism was hurled at Xbox for the shuttering of Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games, and Roadhouse Studios. Tango drew the most fire, as its most recent release Hi-Fi Rush had been a smaller game that drew great sales and critic responses, something that Xbox said it wanted more of days after the shuttering.

