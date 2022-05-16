Phil Spencer on Starfield and Redfall delay: "We hear the feedback"

HQ

It was quite the shock when Microsoft and Bethesda chose to push both of the latter's two big name titles out of 2022 last week. Seeing Starfield and Redfall both getting moved back until the first half of 2023 has left quite the glaring hole in Microsoft's portfolio for the rest of the year, and the decision to move both of these titles until next year has led to a bit of criticism from fans.

Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter to respond to some of this criticism and has stated.

"These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations."

While we're still waiting for firm and exact new release dates for both games, we do know that we can expect to receive a "first deep dive into the gameplay" for both projects "soon."