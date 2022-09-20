Phil Spencer: "Now is not the time to raise the console price"

HQ

Sony, as you know, has chosen to raise the price of the PlayStation 5 console, which it says is necessary to counter inflation and rising component prices, despite the fact that neither Nintendo nor Microsoft has done the same. In an interview with CNBC, Xbox boss Phil Spencer comments that it is simply "not the right time" to raise any prices, although he cannot promise that it will never happen:

"We're always evaluating our business going forward. So, I don't think we can ever say on anything that we will never do something. But when we look at our consoles today, and you talked about it-Series X and Series S-we think value is incredibly important. We love the position of Series S in the market, which is our lower cost console. Over half of our new players that we're finding are coming in through Series S."

