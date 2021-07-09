LIVE
logo hd live | Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fable

Phil Spencer: Next Fable will be "a little more British" than The Elder Scrolls

The Xbox boss commented on the game during IGN's Unlocked 500 podcast last week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently made an appearance on IGN's Unlocked 500 podcast and he had some interesting things to say when it comes to the latest Fable installment.

During the discussion, he praised the team at Playground Games and described them as being "just amazing." He also mentioned that the game will be light-hearted" and "a little more British" than either The Elder Scrolls or Avowed - two games that he was also discussing. Besides these few short teases though, Spencer confirmed nothing concreate about the project, but he did admit "we can't wait to get to show more."

The release date for the next Fable has not yet been confirmed, but it is confirmed to be releasing on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

Fable

Thanks, Pure Xbox.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy