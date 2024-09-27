Phil Spencer: "More people are playing with Xbox in Asia than ever before"

HQ

Phil Spencer himself, Microsoft's gaming boss, appeared during Thursday's Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast. He had a rather short speech, but actually brought some interesting things to the table.

Among other things, Spencer brought up the fact that Xbox has never been bigger in Asia than it is right now, which is encouraging for anyone who wants more Asian titles for the format. Spencer described the situation this way:

"We're continuing to see growth in the region. This year, more people are playing with Xbox, across all devices in Asia, than ever before. And, we've seen the largest number of Xbox console players in the region, to date."

It's worth emphasizing that Microsoft's numbers are probably still low, as Xbox has never really been popular in Asia (except for Xbox 360 during a few years), but an increase is always positive regardless of course. In addition, we wonder if the word-fu "all devices" might include PlayStation and Switch, which admittedly involves few titles, but is still something that can give a boost.